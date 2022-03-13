Enigma Price Tops $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Enigma has a market cap of $391,997.38 and approximately $184,985.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00250433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033757 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.24 or 0.01037360 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

