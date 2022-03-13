Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report $45.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $44.98 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $132.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $132.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.30 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $172.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.
Several brokerages have commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.
Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $333.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.