Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report $45.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $44.98 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $132.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $132.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.30 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $172.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Several brokerages have commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $1,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 490,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $333.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

