EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 243,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

