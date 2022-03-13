EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.