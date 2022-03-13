Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equitable by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Equitable by 48.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

