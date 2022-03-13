Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

