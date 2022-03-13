Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,689.65

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $70,689.65 and approximately $718.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06591661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00067296 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

