EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0115

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. EtherGem has a market cap of $224,232.86 and approximately $172.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00105284 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.