ETHPad (ETHPAD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $157,002.00

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $157,002.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

