Everest (ID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $131,693.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and $131,693.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

