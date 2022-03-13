ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0487 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $285,078.92 and $13.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003682 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 177.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.