Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $5.07 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.37 or 0.06618685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.09 or 0.99873347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

