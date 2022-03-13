Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 700,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,048,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CRYBF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
