Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 700,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,048,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRYBF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Get Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies alerts:

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.