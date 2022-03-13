F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.32. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

FSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

FSTX remained flat at $$2.99 on Friday. 65,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,820. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

