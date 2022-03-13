Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,468 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises 2.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Farfetch worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,868,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,853. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

