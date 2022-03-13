Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.