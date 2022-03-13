FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FAT Brands stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.