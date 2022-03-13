FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FAT Brands stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.
