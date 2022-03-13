Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,650. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.