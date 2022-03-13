Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.50 or 0.06590173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.06 or 0.99983279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

