Filecoin Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $159.26 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $17.79 or 0.00045582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.65 or 0.06582711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.27 or 0.99892818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 176,242,682 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

