Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the February 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLMMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.