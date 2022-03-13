Financial Comparison: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Becton, Dickinson and and Stryker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 1 0 2.17 Stryker 1 6 14 0 2.62

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus target price of $281.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Stryker has a consensus target price of $291.84, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Stryker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65% Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22%

Dividends

Becton, Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Stryker pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Becton, Dickinson and pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stryker pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Stryker has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Stryker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.58 $2.09 billion $5.78 44.03 Stryker $17.11 billion 5.47 $1.99 billion $5.21 47.56

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Stryker. Becton, Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Becton, Dickinson and on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology & Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.