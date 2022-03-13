Financial Comparison: Widepoint (WYY) and Its Rivals

Widepoint (NYSE: WYY – Get Rating) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Widepoint to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Widepoint and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 383 1991 2958 58 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Widepoint’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s rivals have a beta of -9.93, meaning that their average stock price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Widepoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21% Widepoint Competitors -361.66% -41.93% -6.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Widepoint and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $180.34 million $10.32 million 4.19 Widepoint Competitors $1.44 billion -$587,555.56 55.07

Widepoint’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Widepoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

