Financial Survey: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) versus Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beachbody and Jowell Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody presently has a consensus target price of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 204.25%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Jowell Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and Jowell Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.75 -$228.38 million N/A N/A Jowell Global $96.88 million 0.37 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Jowell Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beachbody beats Jowell Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Jowell Global (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

