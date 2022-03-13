Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTT shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT opened at C$37.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$29.71 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,907.48.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.