Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50.

Shares of FTT opened at C$37.55 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of C$29.71 and a one year high of C$40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

