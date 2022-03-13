FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.86 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,199,307 coins and its circulating supply is 480,190,742 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

