Firo Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Firo has a total market cap of $54.54 million and $24.16 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00011003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,999,612 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

