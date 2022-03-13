First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,349 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Advantage worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

NYSE:FA opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.