First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will report $14.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.23 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

