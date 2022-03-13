First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

