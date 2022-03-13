First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Keith Neumeyer Sells 37,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 37,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.08, for a total value of C$640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,415,084.36.
Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$187,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00.
FR traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.06. 1,210,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,202. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.84. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.04.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
