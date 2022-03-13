First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.76 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

