First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

