First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 1,875,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.