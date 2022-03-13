First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

