First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 6,516 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. 1,818,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

