First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $108.38. 1,666,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

