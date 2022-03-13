First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.27. The stock had a trading volume of 958,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,700. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $284.49 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

