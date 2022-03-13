First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.42 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AVY traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $162.38. 523,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,095. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.