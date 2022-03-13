First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. 4,762,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

