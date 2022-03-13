First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 115,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.31% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,664,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. 442,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

