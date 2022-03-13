First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,813 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. 2,969,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,986. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

