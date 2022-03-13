First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,462 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after buying an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,787. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $104.35 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.