First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 6,729 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

