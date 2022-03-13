First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,695,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

