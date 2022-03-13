First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 20,834,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,222,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

