First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 20,077 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of ITCI traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,077 shares of company stock worth $26,523,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.