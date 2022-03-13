First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 237,127 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237,127 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.24% of Cerus worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,277,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,995. The company has a market cap of $906.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

