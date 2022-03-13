First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,514 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

